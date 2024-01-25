NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Davonte Gaines scored 17 points as Providence beat Seton Hall 67-63 on Wednesday night.

Gaines added six rebounds and three steals for the Friars (13-6, 4-4 Big East Conference). Josh Oduro added 16 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and four blocks. Devin Carter was 6 of 14 shooting (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Al-Amir Dawes finished with 26 points and three steals for the Pirates (13-7, 6-3). Seton Hall also got 15 points from Dre Davis. Isaiah Coleman also put up 11 points and two steals.

Gaines scored 14 points in the first half and Providence went into halftime trailing 31-30. Providence used a 14-2 second-half run to take the lead at 60-55 with 5:27 left. Oduro scored 12 second-half points.

