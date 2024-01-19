The Newport Harbormaster’s Office will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at the King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks beginning Thursday, Feb. 1st until Feb. 29th, the City of Newport announced today.

Spaces will be determined through a lottery system, with a drawing held in March at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

This year’s applications will be accepted online only at www.CityofNewport.com/RackLottery

Please note that applicants must be at least 18 years old and be year-round Newport residents to be eligible for the lottery.

When rack spaces are filled, any remaining names will be placed on a waiting list according to the order drawn from the lottery. Winners will be notified via email within one week of the drawing with payment due no later than March 31, 2024. Stickers must be picked up in-person and recipients will be required to adhere to all program requirements in order to maintain eligibility.

Unpaid stickers will be released to the next person on the waiting list until all available spaces are filled.

Please note that the waiting list is only for applicants who submitted applications during the Feb. 1-29 lottery period and stickers will be mailed to winners upon receipt of payment.

Please limit entries to one per person, and one per dinghy or kayak. If you have any other questions, please contact the Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 845-5815.