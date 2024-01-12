The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for several counties, including Newport, Washington, southeast Providence, and eastern Kent Counties in Rhode Island and southern Bristol and southern Plymouth Counties in Massachusetts.

The warning is expected to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and includes two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

According to the National Weather Service, the flooding can be expected to affect minor coastal roads, which may be impassable for a few hours around the time of high tide. Minor beach erosion on the south side of Newport is also possible.

A wind advisory is also expected to be effect from 1 am to 1 pm on Saturday due to 25 – 35 mph southeast winds that may see gusts up to 55 mph.

The National Weather Service urges residents to take precautions to protect flood-prone property. In the event of travel, residents are urged not to drive around barricades or through unknown water depths.

Coastal flood warnings are issued by the National Weather Service to help residents prepare for potential flooding. The warnings are expected to provide information about expected flood levels and potential impacts from flooding.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.