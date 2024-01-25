It’s time to get ready for summer’s big game! The inaugural season of the Aquidneck Island Cornhole League kicks off on Monday, March 4.

The Aquidneck Island Cornhole League, a two-person-per-team league, will run for eight weeks with a double-elimination playoff at the end of the season.

The season will run from March 4 through April 29 on Monday evenings from 7-9:30 pm at the VFW POST 5390 in Portsmouth.

The cost to register is $50 cash per team and the maximum number of teams is 16. Substitute players are allowed during the regular season, but only roster players may play during the playoffs.

Interested teams can register by emailing Bob Dyl or Larry Dame at rdyljr@cox.net. The deadline to register is February 26, and the team name is required when submitting an interest list.