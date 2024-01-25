It’s time to get ready for summer’s big game! The inaugural season of the Aquidneck Island Cornhole League kicks off on Monday, March 4.
The Aquidneck Island Cornhole League, a two-person-per-team league, will run for eight weeks with a double-elimination playoff at the end of the season.
The season will run from March 4 through April 29 on Monday evenings from 7-9:30 pm at the VFW POST 5390 in Portsmouth.
The cost to register is $50 cash per team and the maximum number of teams is 16. Substitute players are allowed during the regular season, but only roster players may play during the playoffs.
Interested teams can register by emailing Bob Dyl or Larry Dame at rdyljr@cox.net. The deadline to register is February 26, and the team name is required when submitting an interest list.
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with the award-winning local news website since shortly after its launch in 2012, leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Ryan has spent 38 years living in Rhode Island, and after making Newport his home for more than a decade, he recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia to support his wife's career opportunity. Despite this move, Ryan continues to focus solely on What'sUpNewp and travels back to Newport at least once a month. He is dedicated to building the site into the go-to news source for Newport and beyond. Ryan is also a member of several organizations, including the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals.
More by Ryan Belmore