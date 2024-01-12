This week, the Potter League for Animals features a 1-year-old female cat named Rosalina for adoption.

Rosalina is a domestic shorthair cat who weighs 10.4 pounds and is believed to be one year and three months old.

“Rosalina must be seen to be believed! She is a simply STUNNING silver tabby. She has a stunning personality to match”, Potter League for Animals shares on its website.

Rosalina is up for adoption now. “Come on in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, RI to meet this sweet one, or any of our purr-fect selection of cats and kittens,” Potter League shares.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.