Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do on this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Friday, December 29
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am to 12 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am: Colony House Kids Tour
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 4 pm: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4 pm to 8 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Mike Hutchinson at 5:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, December 30
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10:30 am to 12 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am: Discover Colonial Newport tour
- 11 pm to 2:30 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 4 pm to 8 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Sean Couto and Lainey Dionne at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate Cozzolino at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, December 31
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Bellevue Ball Drop at Hotel Viking at Hotel Viking
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point
- 10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am: Golden to Gilded Tour
- 10:30 am to 12 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 1 pm to 2:30 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: New Years Eve Party at Tiverton VFW 5392
- 5 pm to 11 pm: New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Reef
- 6 pm: A Chanler Soirée for New Year’s Eve at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm & 9 pm: New Years Eve Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm: New Year’s Eve at The Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Doubles and Bubbles at International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 7 pm, 9 pm, & 11 pm: Laugh in the New Year with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- 9:30 pm: Glamour & Gold NYE at Stoneacre Garden
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Bally’s Tiverton Casino: Life of the Party [ft. Marvin Perry & Michelle Silva] NYE at 8:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grille: John and Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater: Laugh in the New Year with The Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, & 11 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 10 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant: Miracle on South Division Street at 7 pm
- One Pelham Eat: Timeless & DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Rusty’s: Moment’s Notice at 8 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: 4Hundo at 9:30 pm
- Top of Pelham: New Years Eve Dueling Pianos at 7 pm & 10:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Monday, January 1
THINGS TO DO
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: New Year’s Day Brunch at Hotel Viking
- 11 am to 5:30 pm: New Year’s Day Brunch at The Reef
- 12 pm: A Wish Come True 20th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Lobster Plunge at The Lobster Bar
- Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty at 1 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
