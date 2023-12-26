According to data sourced from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Newport County saw 9 homes change hands right in time for the holidays. Of these recent real estate transactions, five of the nine properties sold for asking price or over asking price. This staggering notion demonstrates the strength and resiliency of the local real estate market. While limited inventory continues to be the narrative here in Newport County, the housing forecast for the Spring market appears advantageous for both sellers and buyers with interest rates trending downwards for the first time in months. Let’s delve into the recent sales:

Middletown – 163 Morrison Avenue Price: $875,000.00 Property Type: Cape Cod, Contemporary Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Footage: 1,344 Days on Market: 41

Middletown – 43 Bayview Pk Price: $142,500.00 Property Type: Manufactured/Mobile Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 924 Days on Market: 57

Newport – 111 Harrison Avenue, Unit#B12 Price: $1,500,000.00 Property Type: One Level Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Footage: 2,750 Days on Market: 199

Newport – 1 Oakwood Terrace, Unit#6 Price: $1,150,000.00 Property Type: One Level Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,515 Days on Market: 63

Newport – 66 GIRARD Avenue, Unit#408 Price: $299,900.00 Property Type: One Level Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,254 Days on Market: 0

Portsmouth – 30 Attleboro Avenue Price: $1,300,000.00 Property Type: Contemporary Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Footage: 2,092 Days on Market: 16

Portsmouth – 215 Turnpike Avenue Price: $447,500.00 Property Type: Other Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,458 Days on Market: 50

Portsmouth – 106 King Phillip Street Price: $439,000.00 Property Type: Cottage Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,175 Days on Market: 28

Tiverton – 61 Leger Lane Price: $375,000.00 Property Type: Ranch Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Square Footage: 1,550 Days on Market: 58



Illustrating the dynamic nature of the local real estate market, which caters to various preferences and lifestyles, these nine transactions showcase properties ranging from manufactured/mobile homes to condominiums and contemporary homes. Newport County remains a sought-after destination for those looking to make a move in the housing market and provides an incredible opportunity to capitalize on your investment in the event that you are interested in exploring the market.