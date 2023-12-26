According to data sourced from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Newport County saw 9 homes change hands right in time for the holidays. Of these recent real estate transactions, five of the nine properties sold for asking price or over asking price. This staggering notion demonstrates the strength and resiliency of the local real estate market. While limited inventory continues to be the narrative here in Newport County, the housing forecast for the Spring market appears advantageous for both sellers and buyers with interest rates trending downwards for the first time in months. Let’s delve into the recent sales:
- Middletown – 163 Morrison Avenue
- Price: $875,000.00
- Property Type: Cape Cod, Contemporary
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 1,344
- Days on Market: 41
- Middletown – 43 Bayview Pk
- Price: $142,500.00
- Property Type: Manufactured/Mobile
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 924
- Days on Market: 57
- Newport – 111 Harrison Avenue, Unit#B12
- Price: $1,500,000.00
- Property Type: One Level
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 2,750
- Days on Market: 199
- Newport – 1 Oakwood Terrace, Unit#6
- Price: $1,150,000.00
- Property Type: One Level
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,515
- Days on Market: 63
- Newport – 66 GIRARD Avenue, Unit#408
- Price: $299,900.00
- Property Type: One Level
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,254
- Days on Market: 0
- Portsmouth – 30 Attleboro Avenue
- Price: $1,300,000.00
- Property Type: Contemporary
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square Footage: 2,092
- Days on Market: 16
- Portsmouth – 215 Turnpike Avenue
- Price: $447,500.00
- Property Type: Other
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,458
- Days on Market: 50
- Portsmouth – 106 King Phillip Street
- Price: $439,000.00
- Property Type: Cottage
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,175
- Days on Market: 28
- Tiverton – 61 Leger Lane
- Price: $375,000.00
- Property Type: Ranch
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Square Footage: 1,550
- Days on Market: 58
Illustrating the dynamic nature of the local real estate market, which caters to various preferences and lifestyles, these nine transactions showcase properties ranging from manufactured/mobile homes to condominiums and contemporary homes. Newport County remains a sought-after destination for those looking to make a move in the housing market and provides an incredible opportunity to capitalize on your investment in the event that you are interested in exploring the market. For more information or to see what your home may be worth today, please contact our real estate partner – Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com or directly at 401-241-1851. Happy New Year everyone!