As we move into the bustling week before Christmas, and less than 2 weeks from 2024 – the local real estate scene remains relatively active despite the challenges with limited inventory. As a destination location and coastal community, Newport County remains at the forefront of Rhode Island property transactions and Newport was recently noted as the #1 place to buy a second home in the country by Travel & Leisure. You can read that article here.



The recent sales not only reflect the resilience of the local housing market but also hints at emerging trends that could shape the real estate landscape throughout 2024. From historic homes in Newport to havens in Tiverton, each property sale tells a unique story about the evolving preferences of homebuyers and the broader economic influences at play. As we delve into the details of the homes that found new owners this week, let’s also explore the trends and patterns that might set the tone for the Newport County real estate market in the coming year.

Here’s a snapshot of the notable sales:

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT SOLD LAST WEEK IN NEWPORT COUNTY

1. 27 Luther Street, Jamestown

Type: Single-Family, Cottage

Price: $929,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Above Ground Square Footage: 2,294

Days on Market: 45

2. 35 Knowles Court, Unit#102, Jamestown

Type: Condo

Price: $925,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,600

Days on Market: 19

3. 33 Nicholson Crescent, Middletown

Type: Single-Family, Cape Cod

Price: $525,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Above Ground Square Footage: 898

Days on Market: 10

4. 109 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown

Type: Multi-Family

Price: $1,475,000.00

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4

Above Ground Square Footage: 2,659

Days on Market: 0

5. 101 Washington Street, Newport

Type: Single-Family, Colonial

Price: $3,800,000.00

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4.5

Above Ground Square Footage: 4,599

Days on Market: 78

6. 104 Mill Street, Newport

Type: Single-Family, Colonial, Historic

Price: $3,020,000.00

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 4.5

Above Ground Square Footage: 4,336

Days on Market: 185

7. 12 Elm Street, Unit#7, Newport

Type: Condo, Town House

Price: $1,150,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,480

Days on Market: 68

8. 259 Gibbs Avenue, Unit#1, Newport

Type: Condo

Price: $785,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,169

Days on Market: 19

9. 35 Chastellux Avenue, Unit#B, Newport

Type: Condo

Price: $724,900.00

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Above Ground Square Footage: 950

Days on Market: 116

10. 125 Van Zandt Avenue, Unit#305, Newport

Type: Condo

Price: $377,000.00

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Above Ground Square Footage: 788

Days on Market: 81

11. 65 RIDGE Road, Unit#P05/W21, Newport

Type: Condo, Time Share

Price: $3,500.00 (Rental)

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Above Ground Square Footage: 750

Days on Market: 154

12. 259 Black Point Lane, Portsmouth

Type: Single-Family, Raised Ranch

Price: $1,248,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,500

Days on Market: 32

13. 38 Bourbon Street, Portsmouth

Type: Single-Family, Raised Ranch

Price: $599,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,408

Days on Market: 70

14. 52 Viking Drive, Portsmouth

Type: Single-Family, Ranch

Price: $590,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,752

Days on Market: 39

15. 23 Birch Street, Portsmouth

Type: Single-Family, Rnach

Price: $406,500.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,194

Days on Market: 24

16. 85 Sherwood Terrace, Portsmouth

Type: Single-Family, Cape Cod

Price: $292,500.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,768

Days on Market: 15

17. 48 Lawton Brook Lane, Portsmouth

Type: Condo, Town House

Price: $499,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,819

Days on Market: 48

18. 28 Crandall Road, Tiverton

Type: Single-Family, Colonial, Contemporary

Price: $550,000.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Above Ground Square Footage: 2,432

Days on Market: 56

19. 1173 Main Road, Tiverton

Type: Single-Family, Ranch

Price: $495,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Above Ground Square Footage: 2,160

Days on Market: 55

20. 21 Clair Avenue, Tiverton

Type: Single-Family, Cottage/Bungalow

Price: $170,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Above Ground Square Footage: 1,100

Days on Market: 9

As we wrap up this week’s recent real estate transactions in Newport County, the promising trends witnessed in the properties that changed hands paint a vibrant picture for the approaching spring market of 2024. Newport County continues to captivate homebuyers with its unique offerings and limited inventory has kept the market balanced. As we look ahead to spring, we anticipate a continued demand for homes and even more so if interest rates are forecasted to drop in the near future. The resilience and adaptability observed in the current market bode well for a season that promises innovation and opportunity. As the holiday dust settles, and the flowers bloom in the Spring, I anticipate that the market local thrives, and Newport County stands poised to welcome a new wave of homeowners. For more information or to discuss the ever-evolving real estate landscape, please contact Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.