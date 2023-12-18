As we move into the bustling week before Christmas, and less than 2 weeks from 2024 – the local real estate scene remains relatively active despite the challenges with limited inventory. As a destination location and coastal community, Newport County remains at the forefront of Rhode Island property transactions and Newport was recently noted as the #1 place to buy a second home in the country by Travel & Leisure. You can read that article here.
The recent sales not only reflect the resilience of the local housing market but also hints at emerging trends that could shape the real estate landscape throughout 2024. From historic homes in Newport to havens in Tiverton, each property sale tells a unique story about the evolving preferences of homebuyers and the broader economic influences at play. As we delve into the details of the homes that found new owners this week, let’s also explore the trends and patterns that might set the tone for the Newport County real estate market in the coming year.
Here’s a snapshot of the notable sales:
CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT SOLD LAST WEEK IN NEWPORT COUNTY
1. 27 Luther Street, Jamestown
- Type: Single-Family, Cottage
- Price: $929,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Above Ground Square Footage: 2,294
- Days on Market: 45
2. 35 Knowles Court, Unit#102, Jamestown
- Type: Condo
- Price: $925,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,600
- Days on Market: 19
3. 33 Nicholson Crescent, Middletown
- Type: Single-Family, Cape Cod
- Price: $525,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Above Ground Square Footage: 898
- Days on Market: 10
4. 109 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown
- Type: Multi-Family
- Price: $1,475,000.00
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 4
- Above Ground Square Footage: 2,659
- Days on Market: 0
5. 101 Washington Street, Newport
- Type: Single-Family, Colonial
- Price: $3,800,000.00
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Above Ground Square Footage: 4,599
- Days on Market: 78
6. 104 Mill Street, Newport
- Type: Single-Family, Colonial, Historic
- Price: $3,020,000.00
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Above Ground Square Footage: 4,336
- Days on Market: 185
7. 12 Elm Street, Unit#7, Newport
- Type: Condo, Town House
- Price: $1,150,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,480
- Days on Market: 68
8. 259 Gibbs Avenue, Unit#1, Newport
- Type: Condo
- Price: $785,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,169
- Days on Market: 19
9. 35 Chastellux Avenue, Unit#B, Newport
- Type: Condo
- Price: $724,900.00
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Above Ground Square Footage: 950
- Days on Market: 116
10. 125 Van Zandt Avenue, Unit#305, Newport
- Type: Condo
- Price: $377,000.00
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Above Ground Square Footage: 788
- Days on Market: 81
11. 65 RIDGE Road, Unit#P05/W21, Newport
- Type: Condo, Time Share
- Price: $3,500.00 (Rental)
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 2
- Above Ground Square Footage: 750
- Days on Market: 154
12. 259 Black Point Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single-Family, Raised Ranch
- Price: $1,248,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,500
- Days on Market: 32
13. 38 Bourbon Street, Portsmouth
- Type: Single-Family, Raised Ranch
- Price: $599,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,408
- Days on Market: 70
14. 52 Viking Drive, Portsmouth
- Type: Single-Family, Ranch
- Price: $590,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,752
- Days on Market: 39
15. 23 Birch Street, Portsmouth
- Type: Single-Family, Rnach
- Price: $406,500.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,194
- Days on Market: 24
16. 85 Sherwood Terrace, Portsmouth
- Type: Single-Family, Cape Cod
- Price: $292,500.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,768
- Days on Market: 15
17. 48 Lawton Brook Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Condo, Town House
- Price: $499,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,819
- Days on Market: 48
18. 28 Crandall Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single-Family, Colonial, Contemporary
- Price: $550,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Above Ground Square Footage: 2,432
- Days on Market: 56
19. 1173 Main Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single-Family, Ranch
- Price: $495,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Above Ground Square Footage: 2,160
- Days on Market: 55
20. 21 Clair Avenue, Tiverton
- Type: Single-Family, Cottage/Bungalow
- Price: $170,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Above Ground Square Footage: 1,100
- Days on Market: 9
As we wrap up this week's recent real estate transactions in Newport County, the promising trends witnessed in the properties that changed hands paint a vibrant picture for the approaching spring market of 2024. Newport County continues to captivate homebuyers with its unique offerings and limited inventory has kept the market balanced. As we look ahead to spring, we anticipate a continued demand for homes and even more so if interest rates are forecasted to drop in the near future. The resilience and adaptability observed in the current market bode well for a season that promises innovation and opportunity. As the holiday dust settles, and the flowers bloom in the Spring, I anticipate that the market local thrives, and Newport County stands poised to welcome a new wave of homeowners.