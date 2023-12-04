Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database. Here’s a closer look at the properties that recently found new owners:
CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT SOLD LAST WEEK IN NEWPORT COUNTY
- Jamestown – 9 Meadow Lane
- Price: $1,745,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square Footage: 2,893
- Days on Market: 42
- Jamestown – 63 Seaside Drive
- Price: $1,500,000.00
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,204
- Days on Market: 129
- Jamestown – 41 Top O The Mark Drive
- Price: $730,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,392
- Days on Market: 19
- Little Compton – 210 John Dyer Road
- Price: $310,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,308
- Days on Market: 39
- Middletown – 93 Third Beach Road
- Price: $840,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Square Footage: 1,368
- Days on Market: 68
- Newport – 1 Elm Street
- Price: $2,600,000.00
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 half
- Square Footage: 3,039
- Days on Market: 86
- Newport – 55 Harrison Avenue
- Price: $1,360,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Footage: 2,134
- Days on Market: 32
- Newport – 12 Sherman Street
- Price: $1,250,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,681
- Days on Market: 15
- Newport – 10 Cross Street
- Price: $1,150,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square Footage: 2,094
- Days on Market: 52
- Newport – 4 Findlay Place
- Price: $690,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 998
- Days on Market: 3
- Newport – 26 Vernon Avenue
- Price: $543,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 988
- Days on Market: 44
- Newport – 19 Sheffield Avenue
- Price: $525,000.00
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,712
- Days on Market: 0
- Portsmouth – 128 Thayer Drive
- Price: $2,700,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Square Footage: 3,610
- Days on Market: 176
- Portsmouth – 44 Orchard View Road
- Price: $470,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,064
- Days on Market: 26
- Portsmouth – 86 Wilkey Avenue
- Price: $350,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Square Footage: 1,008
- Days on Market: 39
- Tiverton – 24 Alicia Circle
- Price: $742,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Footage: 1,366
- Days on Market: 68
These recent real estate transactions showcase the continued appeal of Newport County's housing market. Even with higher interest rates, the limited inventory available to buyers has kept the demand strong for assets in this area.