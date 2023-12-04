Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database. Here’s a closer look at the properties that recently found new owners:

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT SOLD LAST WEEK IN NEWPORT COUNTY

Jamestown – 9 Meadow Lane Price: $1,745,000.00 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.5 Square Footage: 2,893 Days on Market: 42



Jamestown – 63 Seaside Drive Price: $1,500,000.00 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,204 Days on Market: 129



Jamestown – 41 Top O The Mark Drive Price: $730,000.00 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,392 Days on Market: 19



Little Compton – 210 John Dyer Road Price: $310,000.00 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,308 Days on Market: 39



Middletown – 93 Third Beach Road Price: $840,000.00 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Square Footage: 1,368 Days on Market: 68



Newport – 1 Elm Street Price: $2,600,000.00 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 half Square Footage: 3,039 Days on Market: 86



Newport – 55 Harrison Avenue Price: $1,360,000.00 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Square Footage: 2,134 Days on Market: 32



Newport – 12 Sherman Street Price: $1,250,000.00 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,681 Days on Market: 15



Newport – 10 Cross Street Price: $1,150,000.00 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.5 Square Footage: 2,094 Days on Market: 52



Newport – 4 Findlay Place Price: $690,000.00 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 998 Days on Market: 3



Newport – 26 Vernon Avenue Price: $543,000.00 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 988 Days on Market: 44



Newport – 19 Sheffield Avenue Price: $525,000.00 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,712 Days on Market: 0



Portsmouth – 128 Thayer Drive Price: $2,700,000.00 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4.5 Square Footage: 3,610 Days on Market: 176



Portsmouth – 44 Orchard View Road Price: $470,000.00 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,064 Days on Market: 26



Portsmouth – 86 Wilkey Avenue Price: $350,000.00 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Square Footage: 1,008 Days on Market: 39



Tiverton – 24 Alicia Circle Price: $742,000.00 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Square Footage: 1,366 Days on Market: 68





These recent real estate transactions showcase the continued appeal of Newport County’s housing market. Even with higher interest rates, the limited inventory available to buyers has kept the demand strong for assets in this area. For more information on these sales or for any real estate-related needs – please get in touch with our Real Estate contributor, Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com. Interested in learning what your home might be worth in today’s market? See Tyler’s website to see how we can help: https://www.ftlistingleverage.com/team/tyler-bernadyn.