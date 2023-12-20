The Tiverton Public Library has announced a comprehensive calendar of programs for adults in January, offering opportunities for creativity, technical skill, and lifelong learning.

All month long, the library is offering one-on-one tech help to help residents with questions or complex problems. Appointments are available by calling 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or through the online scheduling portal.

The library is also offering a variety of creative programs, including weekly watercolor groups, a craft circle, and poetry workshops. These programs provide a fun and engaging way for adults to socialize and learn new skills.

For those looking for some extra help and resources, the library is also offering tech Tuesday classes, which help users get a head start on using Google Docs, Excel, and other digital technologies. Appointments are available by calling 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or through the online scheduling portal.

The Tiverton Public Library has a rich history of providing innovative and educational programs for adults, and the January calendar reflects this commitment. With a wide range of programs to choose from, there is something for everyone interested in exploring new opportunities and engaging with their communities.

For more information on the Tiverton Public Library’s January programs, visit the library website or call 401-625-6796 ext. 8.

Full Calendar Of Events

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to everyone, regardless of your skill level. Come with specific questions or we can just chat. There is no such thing as a stupid question. Call 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or visit our website to make an appointment.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are a seasoned pro or still learning, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Wednesday, January 3rd, 6:00-8:00pm

Craft Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters – whatever you make, come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Monday, January 8th and 22nd, 6:00-7:00pm

Crochet Club

Join us in the Teen Room as we learn to crochet! All skill levels welcome! Open to teens and adults.

Monday, January 8th, 6:30-7:30pm

Poetry Workshop

Learn how to develop your poetry’s power, move an audience with your poem, prepare a superior poetry submission, and increase your chances of getting published. Space is limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, January 9th, 3:00-4:00pm

Tech Tuesday: Introduction to Google Docs

In this class, you can learn how to create, name, and organize a Google Doc. We will also convert the document to a Word file and a PDF file. Finally, we will practice searching for our document in Google Drive and sending it via email using a link. Space is limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, January 9th, 3:30-5:30pm

Landscape Painting

In this 2-hour session, local artist John Irwin will take you step by step through the process of starting a landscape painting and deciding when it is finished. All materials will be supplied. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, January 10th, 6:30-7:30pm

Building a Resilient Brain

What is memory and how does it work? What are normal memory issues versus concerning memory issues? “Building a Resilient Brain: Tips and Tricks to Keep Our Memory Strong as We Age” is a fun, interactive presentation which includes memory games and audience participation. Learn simple skills and techniques we can all use to keep our memory strong as we age with strength. Presented by Terry Fogerty from Lifespan’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorders Center at Rhode Island Hospital. Space is limited; registration is required.

Friday, January 12th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, January 17th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing The Pirate’s Wife by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Saturday, January 13th, 10:00am-12:00pm

Sakonnet Writers Group

This is a drop-in, prompt-driven writing group that supports writers of all levels. Membership is free, open to the public, and is appropriate for writers aged 18 and older. We look forward to sharing stories with you!

Saturday, January 13th, 2:00-3:00pm

Good and Bad Bugs with URI Master Gardener Alan Newton

URI Master Gardener Alan Newton will provide a presentation on garden insects we want in our gardens and yards and which ones we want to stay out. Included will be information on recent invasives, insects which have migrated to Rhode Island because of climate change, strategies to reverse the rapid decline of beneficial insects, and ways to solve pest problems while minimizing risks to people and the environment.

Tuesday, January 16th, 3:00-4:00pm

Tech Tuesday: Introduction to Google Sheets

In this class, you can learn how to create, name, and organize a Google Sheet. We will also convert the document to an Excel file and a PDF file. Finally, we will practice searching for our document in Google Drive and sending it via email using a link. Space is limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, January 16th, 6:00-8:00pm

Art House Film Nights: Georgia O’Keeffe

Join us on the third Tuesday of every month for a screening of a contemporary feature film or documentary and discussion focusing on artists, designers, photographers, and other creative fields. Presented in partnership with the Tiverton Arts Council. This month, we will watch and discuss the film Georgia O’Keeffe (2009; Not Rated; 1h 29m), which follows the life of the American artist and her tumultuous relationship with her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz. Georgia’s search for solace moves her west, where she finds new inspiration for her paintings, and ultimately her own voice, in the New Mexico landscape. Refreshments will be provided.

Wednesday, January 17th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Thursday, January 18th, 1:00-2:00pm, Union Public Library

Union Public Library Book Group

This month, we will discuss The Best Cook in the World: Tales from my Momma’s Table by Rick Bragg. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at both libraries for check-out.

Friday, January 19th, 3:30-4:30pm

Adult Crafternoon: Winter Fairy Lanterns

Join us once a month for some fun and creativity! This month, we will make winter fairy lanterns.Space is limited; registration is required.

Saturday, January 20th, 1:00-3:00pm

Movie Matinee: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Join us for snacks, drinks, and a special matinee screening of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999; Rated PG-13; 1h, 56m). This adaptation of Shakespeare’s play is set in 19th-century Italy, where a love potion created by the mischievous Puck confuses four young lovers and causes a fairy queen to fall for a weaver with donkey’s ears. After watching the movie, you are welcome to join us the following Saturday for a discussion with URI Professor Travis Williams on Saturday, January 27th. Print copies of the play are also available for check-out.

Monday, January 22nd, 12:30-1:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading The Cat Who Robbed a Bank by Lilian Jackson Braun. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Café.

Tuesday, January 23rd, 3:00-4:00pm

Tech Tuesday: Introduction to Google Drive

In this class, you can learn how to view Google Drive on a computer, navigate through some features, and identify files/folders. We will also show you how to locate how much free storage you have left. Space is limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, January 23rd, 6:30-7:30pm

A Day in the Life of a Whaler

Nancy Gentile and Captain Michael Taylor from the New Bedford Whaling Museum will be here to talk about a day in the life of a whaling voyage, including crews, vessels, geography, and products. They will also describe details of the whaling business in New Bedford and Nantucket, arctic whaling, 20th century whaling, and the lives of Sister Sailors/Whaling Wives. There will also be a baleen and harpoon demonstration!

Saturday, January 27th, 2:00-3:00pm

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a community conversation with URI Professor Travis Williams

The University of Rhode Island Department of English presents “A Moveable Feast of Ideas,” an itinerant discussion about books and culture led by English Department faculty, free and open to the public, at locations across Rhode Island. On January 27th, Professor Travis Williams will lead us in a community conversation about William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Copies of the play are available for check-out at the Information Desk; or, you are welcome to watch the film adaptation starring Kevin Kline and Michelle Pfeiffer with us on January 20th at 1:00pm. Note: You do not have to read the play/watch the film to attend this discussion. All are welcome!

Tuesday, January 30th, 3:00-4:00pm

Tech Tuesday: Introduction to File Organization (Windows 10/11)

If you can never locate a file on your computer, or just have a mess of files all over the computer, this class is for you. Learn common places on the computer where your files might be. Learn to find and rename files, create new folders, and place files in folders. We will show you how to sort files by name and date. We will also show the different types of file extensions (such as jpg, pdf, doc) and what they mean. This is for folks using Windows 10 or 11. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, January 31st, 6:00-8:00pm

Movie Night: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks every month. This month we will watch Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022; Rated PG; 1h 55m). A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own.

What’s Up Newp used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as an aid while creating this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by the author before publication.