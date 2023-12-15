The Saltwater Edge, New England’s premier saltwater fishing retailer, announced today the Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo, a two-day event designed to unite local anglers and experts in the art of fly tying. The event will occur January 20-21, 2024, at the Newport Hotel & Marina in Newport, RI.

This first-of-its-kind expo will allow attendees to learn directly from renowned tyers, including Blane Chocklett, Ben Whalley, Joe Calcavecchia, Joe Cordeiro, Jay Foss, and many others. The weekend will consist of one-hour workshops on Saturday and three-hour workshops on Sunday, covering a wide range of fly-tying techniques and styles.

In addition to the workshops, attendees can participate in a Stock the Box Fly Tying Contest, where they will have the chance to win prizes for their best bunker, sand eel, and crab patterns. The free-to-enter contest is open to both expo attendees and non-attendees; the only requirement is that entries must be received by January 16, 2024.

The Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo is an exciting new event that promises to provide saltwater anglers with the skills and knowledge needed to take their fly tying to the next level. With an impressive lineup of speakers and a comprehensive range of workshops, there’s something for everyone at the expo.

Peter Jenkins, owner of The Saltwater Edge, said, “Saltwater Edge has a long tradition of passion and expertise in saltwater fly tying. We want to celebrate that and bring our community together as we kick off a new year.”

Tickets for the Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo are now available. Early bird tickets are available for a limited time only. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.