President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY 24) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), annual defense authorization bill into law yesterday, confirming the largest raise in military basic pay in decades for servicemembers and the Department of Defense civilian workforce. The NDAA bolsters the defense industrial base and military readiness, providing the U.S. military with strong and versatile capabilities.

Passage of the NDAA – which was approved by Congress earlier this month — was led by U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who worked on a bipartisan basis to pass a comprehensive NDAA that focuses on delivering the resources and equipment our troops need.

“This bipartisan NDAA makes America safer and stronger. It enhances our alliances, improves national security, and supports our servicemembers, their families, and the U.S. economy,” said Senator Reed.

Totaling $883.7 billion in national security investments, the NDAA establishes the policies and funding levels for the Department of Defense and the national security programs of the Department of Energy.

This year’s NDAA addresses significant national security priorities, including: strategic competition with China and Russia; disruptive technologies like hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing; modernizing America’s ships, aircraft, and combat vehicles; and improving the lives of our servicemembers and their families.

Notably, the FY 24 NDAA supports the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) by facilitating the transfer of significant Australian funding to support the U.S. submarine industrial base and the future sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia.

“The defense bill is essential for supporting the brave servicemen and women who volunteer to safeguard America’s freedom, security, and interests at home and across the globe. Now that the NDAA has passed the Senate on a strong, bipartisan basis, I urge the House to follow suit,” said Reed.

Reed noted the NDAA is good news for Rhode Island and a major win for America’s national security.

“This forward-looking defense bill will go a long way toward keeping the American people safe, deterring conflict, and confronting the national security threats we face,” said Senator Reed. “This bipartisan NDAA provides a historic level of support for our troops and their families, including the largest military pay raise in decades. It authorizes record-level investments in the people, platforms, and programs that our forces need to safeguard the nation and advance U.S. interests worldwide. This NDAA accelerates U.S. military research, development, and technology investments to provide our forces with advantages on the battlefield, while also ensuring the U.S. is better equipped to counter disinformation, cyberattacks, and other hybrid threats.”

The NDAA bolsters U.S. alliances and partnerships to operate successfully in competition with rival powers, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Europe. Notably, the bill makes key progress toward deterring and countering America’s adversaries, including by reducing dependence on China for raw materials used in defense technologies. The bill also takes steps to crack down on fentanyl trafficking.

Reed highlighted several key provisions of the bill that will benefit Rhode Island’s defense workers and industry, including:

• More than $10 billion to fully support construction of 2 Virginia-class submarines;

• More than $240 million for workforce and training initiatives to support the production of the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and the continued construction of Virginia-class submarines;

• $74 million for Navy applied research on undersea warfare technologies, led by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC);

• $20 million for the Defense Established Programs to Stimulate Competitive Research (DEPSCoR), which ensures Rhode Island universities may compete to perform cutting-edge basic research and partner with defense labs;

• $50 million in supplemental Impact Aid and $20 million in Impact Aid for schools with military dependent children with severe disabilities; and

• $32 million in military construction funding for the RI Army National Guard.

Additionally, the bill includes several provisions to support small businesses, including language that improves the functioning of the Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAP), now known as the APEX Accelerators program; language to improve the timeliness of payments made to all small businesses; and updates to the Defense Rapid Innovation Program to support the transition of technologies from small businesses into fielding and use.

Hundreds of small businesses across Rhode Island supply the U.S. Department of Defense, and hardworking Rhode Islanders contribute to the creation of a wide range of military products, equipment, and services. Additionally, Rhode Island is home to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport; Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport; and the Naval War College. These facilities, along with leading academic research institutions and a network of suppliers and small businesses, are contributing to a booming defense industry that is boosting Rhode Island’s economy and leading to advancements in technology and innovation.

A recent report by SENEDIA shows that the total direct and indirect economic impact from defense spending in Rhode Island accounted for $7.6 billion in 2022. The report found that Rhode Island’s defense industry is growing and supported a total of 34,068 direct and indirect jobs across the Ocean State with an annual payroll of $3 billion.

Reed noted that Congress must still enact a full fiscal 2024 appropriations bill when it returns to session in January, as well as a national security supplemental appropriations package that includes additional funds for submarine production. The Department of Defense is currently funded under a short-term continuing resolution that will expire after February 2, 2024.