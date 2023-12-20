Rogers High School announced the winners of the annual Science and Engineering Fair today, which was held today in the Rogers High School gymnasium.
More than 140 students presented 100 science and engineering fair projects to over 55 judges.
“Scoring was extremely close as many projects were judged to be outstanding by the volunteer judges from the community, including the University of Rhode Island, Salve Regina University, Johnson & Johnson, Newport Public Education Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club, Administration, faculty, and staff, Rogers High School alumni, and leading Rogers High School seniors,” according to an email forwarded to What’sUpNewp by Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain.
The Science and Engineering Fair was made possible with contributions from the Newport Public Education Foundation.
The winners will represent Rogers High School at the state science fair competition in March at the Community College of Rhode Island.
This year’s top finishers are:
Science Fair Projects
Kai Weare, Broccoli Growth in Different Materials
Tess Margolis & Abby Leys, PSI Level’s Affect on Dribbling
Emma Pantig, The Reliability of Eyewitness Reports
Kailee Cochran & Kendra Kirwin, Potato Dehydration
Christopher Connerton, Air Pressure Versus Shooting Accuracy
Grace Rochelle, Average Temperature of Narragansett Bay’s Effect on the Winter Flounder Population
Mycasia Holloway, Jazelle Ramos & Jayla Young, Stunting
Jacob Carter, Language Word Count
Hannah Conroy, Paraffin Candle Temperature vs. Burn Time
Kerian Santiago, The Password Security of High School Sophomores
Engineering Projects
Bryanna Pierre, Need a Helping Hand
Victoria Ramos, Anti-Blockage Storm Drain Net
Runners Up
Nick Edenbach
Katie Guinan
Kailey Hebrock
Madeline Murphy
Anezeli Cruz & Teagan Kuiee
Julia Dring & Stella Dufault
Meghan Blais & Luxurie Jones