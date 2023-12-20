Rogers High School announced the winners of the annual Science and Engineering Fair today, which was held today in the Rogers High School gymnasium.

More than 140 students presented 100 science and engineering fair projects to over 55 judges.

“Scoring was extremely close as many projects were judged to be outstanding by the volunteer judges from the community, including the University of Rhode Island, Salve Regina University, Johnson & Johnson, Newport Public Education Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club, Administration, faculty, and staff, Rogers High School alumni, and leading Rogers High School seniors,” according to an email forwarded to What’sUpNewp by Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain.

The Science and Engineering Fair was made possible with contributions from the Newport Public Education Foundation.

The winners will represent Rogers High School at the state science fair competition in March at the Community College of Rhode Island.

This year’s top finishers are:

Science Fair Projects

Kai Weare, Broccoli Growth in Different Materials

Tess Margolis & Abby Leys, PSI Level’s Affect on Dribbling

Emma Pantig, The Reliability of Eyewitness Reports

Kailee Cochran & Kendra Kirwin, Potato Dehydration

Christopher Connerton, Air Pressure Versus Shooting Accuracy

Grace Rochelle, Average Temperature of Narragansett Bay’s Effect on the Winter Flounder Population

Mycasia Holloway, Jazelle Ramos & Jayla Young, Stunting

Jacob Carter, Language Word Count

Hannah Conroy, Paraffin Candle Temperature vs. Burn Time

Kerian Santiago, The Password Security of High School Sophomores

Engineering Projects

Bryanna Pierre, Need a Helping Hand

Victoria Ramos, Anti-Blockage Storm Drain Net

Runners Up

Nick Edenbach

Katie Guinan

Kailey Hebrock

Madeline Murphy

Anezeli Cruz & Teagan Kuiee

Julia Dring & Stella Dufault

Meghan Blais & Luxurie Jones