Middletown-based Rite-Solutions recently received the Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for 2023.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) American Military Veterans Act of 2017 established the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, which recognizes employers that recruit, hire, retain, and develop veterans. Applications are reviewed annually, and award recipients are notified at a time to coincide with Veterans Day.

This year, almost 860 companies received the award. Rite-Solutions is one of 153 medium-sized companies nationwide receiving the Platinum award—the program’s highest tier.

“This is the third year we have applied for and received the HIRE Vets Platinum award,” notes Joe Marino, Founder and CEO of Rite-Solutions. “We are proud to support our nation’s veterans. They bring the same dedication and work ethic to the workplace that they did in service of our country.”

To receive the award, 10% of employees must be veterans. In addition, 10% of new hires must be veterans, or 85% of hired veterans must be retained. Companies must also have veteran integration assistance programs designed to support veterans.

“Veterans bring unique experiences, skills, and expertise to Rite-Solutions. We also have a shared passion about serving today’s armed forces, and we are honored to win this award,” says Susan Borden, Vice President of People Operations at Rite-Solutions in a statement.