The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the following project update on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2;

Tonight at 8 p.m., we are scheduled to permanently close the old Downtown Newport exit. Motorists are encouraged to use the new ramp system to access Downtown Newport currently being built as part of this project. Following the closure, we will begin demolition operations. Please be mindful of trucks entering and exiting the work zone on Route 138 East and JT Connell South. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., we will place sidewalks and concrete driveways and finish some of the drainage work in front of the closed Downtown ramp. This will require temporary lane shifts along JT Connell Highway, from the JT Connell Highway Connector Road to Van Zandt Avenue. Business remain open during construction and traffic personnel will continue to be onsite to help guide motorists.