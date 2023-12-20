Brittany Morgan, the chief legal counsel and chief of staff of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), has been named one of the top 40 under 40 in the aviation industry by Airport Business Magazine.

The magazine’s “40 under 40” list, published annually, recognizes up-and-coming professionals who positively impact the aviation system.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor for both Brittany and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of RIAC. “Brittany is highly intelligent and loves aviation and the airport field. She leads by example and demonstrates a tremendous work ethic. She joined as an attorney, but in the last five years, she has achieved a command of all diverse topics in the airport field. She is an inspiration to young professionals who may otherwise be intimidated by the complexity of our business.”

In accepting the honor, Morgan said she is dedicated to the mission of connecting people through aviation and envisions making a lasting impact on her organization by contributing to its transformation and serving as a mentor to the next generation of aviation professionals. “The airports that I support through my work at RIAC are my home airports. I am a lifelong Rhode Islander so there is an incredible sense of pride in growing and improving our airports,” she said.

Read more here – 2023 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Brittany Morgan Esq.

What’s Up Newp used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as an aid while creating this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by the author before publication.