Several new laws will be enacted in Rhode Island on Jan. 1, 2024, including a plastic bag ban and an increase in the state’s minimum wage. The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles will also start giving state identification cards to those who can’t legally live in the U.S. with proper documentation.

The new laws also include a provision banning single-use plastic bags and a law increasing the state’s minimum wage from $13 to $14 an hour. Eighteen of Rhode Island’s thirty-nine communities have already passed similar plastic bag bans.

By 2025, the minimum wage will increase to $15. The state Division of Motor Vehicles will also start giving state identification cards to those who can’t legally live in the U.S. with proper documentation.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase from $13 to $14 an hour. By 2025, the minimum wage will increase to $15. The state Division of Motor Vehicles will also start giving state identification cards to those who can’t legally live in the U.S. with proper documentation. New and current parking lots will also be required to add more parking spaces and electric car charging stations.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.