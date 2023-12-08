Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

December 10 – 16, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge, which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

Brief Westbound Traffic Stoppages-12/12 and 12/14- 8 am to 2 pm

There will be seven brief (5 to 10-minute) closures each day between 8 am – 2 pm to unload sections of the median barrier.

Eastbound Right Lane Closure– 12/11- 9 am to 3 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure– 12/12 and 12/15- 7 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transporation

December 9 – 15, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37 to Exit 39, two left lanes closed for drainage work, Fri. night (Dec. 8), 9 p.m.-8 a.m. (one left lane will close at 9 p.m.; two at midnight until 6 a.m.; then one left lane from 6 a.m.-8 a.m.)

Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 interchange, various ramps may be closed as needed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: I-95 North, for Exit 37A to Exit 39A, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave. is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: I-95, from Elmwood Ave. to Jefferson Blvd., right lane closure for survey work, Mon. night, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Cranston/Warwick: I-95 South at Pawtuxet River Bridge, right lane closure for bridge inspection, Tues. night, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.



Cranston/Warwick: I-95, before and after the Pawtuxet River Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night (I-95 North and South), and Tues. night (I-95 South), 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North at Pawtuxet River bridge, left lane closure for survey work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Weekday

Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95, from Conn. line to Exit 9, moving operation in the right shoulder for roadwork, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed for bridge work, Tues. and Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 Service Rd. North, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road and Exit 18B off I-295 North, closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 Service Rd. South, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road and Exit 18A off I-295 South, closed for bridge work, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: I-295, at Rte. 146., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for roadwork, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), all lanes now shift to the right.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, all lanes are narrowed and shift to the left.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to Exit 6, alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exit 3A and Exit 3B (Rte. 37), left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37, alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd., to Rte. 37 East on-ramp, alternating lane closures for striping, Mon. – Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston/Warwick: Alternating lane closures for striping at the following locations, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to the Rte. 37 ramps, and Jefferson Blvd., under Rte. 37.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd., at Rte. 37 overpass, alternating lane closure for striping, Mon. – Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd., under Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Mon. (mill) and Tues. (pave), 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Route 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10, just north of Tobey St. to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for striping, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6 East, from Glenbridge Ave. to the 6/10 merge, and Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for striping, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Weekend

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Lane to Tamanaco Dr., right lane closures in a moving operation for traffic signal work, Sat., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Twin River Rd. bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Wed. & Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146, from Branch Ave. to Hawkins St. overpass, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun. & Mon. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., alternating lane closures for road work, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

East Providence: Warren Ave., at Waterman Ave., alternating lane closures and one-way traffic with narrowed lanes, driveways/walkways blocked and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for intersection work, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thurs., 4 a.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: West River St., from Corliss St. to Branch Ave., alternating one-way traffic for utility work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: On Fri. night (Dec. 8) at 8 p.m., the old Downtown Newport exit off Rte. 138 East will close permanently. Please stay to the left after the old off-ramp, use one of the two lanes to turn left at the new JT Connell Connector Rd., then left again onto JT Connell Hwy. toward Farewell St. Follow the signs to Downtown Newport.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector Rd. to Van Zandt Ave., temporary lane shifts for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

South County

Weekday

Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Starr Dr. to Old Boston Neck Rd., left and right shoulder closures for bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95 North, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to its off-ramp, right shoulder closed for sign work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to the Airport entrance, right shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, partial lane closures for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

East Greenwich/Warwick: Alternating lane closures and one-way traffic with narrowed lanes, driveways/walkways blocked and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for intersection work, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thurs., 4 a.m.-6 a.m. at the following locations: Rte. 1 (Main St.) at Rocky Hollow Rd./First Ave. (East Greenwich) and Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.) at Warwick Ave. and Rte. 1 (Post Rd.) at Norwood Ave. (Warwick).

Warwick: Rte. 117, from I-95 to Rte. 2, alternating lane closures for RI Energy gas main installation, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Fri., Dec. 15.

