Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

December 3 – 9, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge, which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE.

To read the latest Project Update and Frequently Asked Questions, CLICK HERE.

Westbound Right Lane Closure– 12/4 to 12/8- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound and Westbound Rolling Lane Closures- 12/6- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Right Lane Closure– 12/8- 9 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Eastbound and Westbound Rolling Lane Closures- 12/7- 7 am to 3 pm

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

The schedule is subject to change. Visit RITBA’s Real Time Traffic Updates page at http://www.ritba.org/travel-alerts.

Rhode Island Department of Transporation

December 2-8, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.

Providence: I-95 North, at Exits 37 B, C and D, exits closed to configure barrier, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: The on-ramp from Memorial Blvd. to I-95 South will be closed to reconfigure barrier, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 pm.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: The on-ramp from Atwells Ave. to I-905 North will be closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Please note: Exit 1D (Gano St.) and the on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy./Warren Ave. and Taunton Ave. will also be closed. Follow signed detours.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Weekend

Warwick: I-95, in the median from Exit 24 to Exit 27, right shoulder closed, with a rolling roadblock for electrical work, Sun., 3 a.m.-9 a.m.

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: I-95, before and after the Pawtuxet River Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night (I-95 North and South), and Tues. night (I-95 South), 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-95 South, on the ramp from Memorial Blvd. and Rte. 6 East, below Exit 37A (Atwells Ave.), alternating lane closures with lane shifts for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Providence: I-95, from Exit 33 to Exit 35, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295, from Phenix Ave. to Scituate Ave. overpass, various lane closures for survey work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cranston/Providence/Pawtucket: I-95, from Exit 33 to Mass. line, left lane closures in a moving operation for litter removal and drainage work, Mon., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from the Exchange St. overpass to the Broadway/Cottage St. off-ramp, right shoulder closed in a moving operation for highway lighting work, Mon., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.

Lincoln: I-295, from Exit 15 (Rte. 7) to Exit 20 (Rte. 122), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed for bridge work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 Service Rd. North, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road and Exit 18B off I-295 North, closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 Service Rd. South, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road and Exit 18A off I-295 South, closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for roadwork, Sun.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 am.-2 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), all lanes now shift to the right.

Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, all lanes are narrowed and shift to the left.

Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A (Rte. 37 East) to Exit 6 (Plainfield Pke.), alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East on-ramps, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cranston: Cranston St. below Rte. 37, from Sherman Ave. to Overbrook Dr., alternating one-way traffic for bridge construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 a.m.

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 37 East over Pawtuxet River & Rte. 37 West over Jefferson Blvd., alternating lane closures for striping, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Route 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Weekend

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Lane to Tamanaco Dr., right lane and temporary exit closures with driveways/walkways blocked for traffic signal work, Sat., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Overnight

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., various lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for striping, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from Exit 1C and 2A, right lane and shoulder closed for a bridge inspection, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Lane to Tamanaco Dr., alternating lane and shoulder closures for roadwork, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cumberland/Lincoln: Rte. 99, from the Rte. 146 North Access Rd. to Mendon Rd. and from Mendon Rd. to the Rte. 146 South Access Rd., left lane closures in a moving operation for pothole patching, Mon., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Expect delays.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, under School St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Massasoit Ave., from Wilmarth Ave. to Dexter St., road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Wed. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Overnight

Providence/North Providence: Rte. 44 (Smith St.), from Commerce St. to Orms St., and Rte. 15 (Mineral Spring Ave.), from Smith St. to Smithfield Ave., alternating lane closures for traffic signal work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: West River St., from Corliss St. to Branch Ave., alternating one-way traffic with narrowed lanes, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone, and driveways/walkways blocked for bridge work, Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Eddy St., from Pavilion Ave. to Aldrich St., lane shifts with narrowed lanes for bridge work, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Providence/North Providence: Rte. 44 (Smith St.), from Commerce St. to Orms St., alternating lane closures for traffic signal work, Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

North Providence: Charles. St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: Rte. 138, from the Pell Bridge to the JT Connell Highway Connector, various lane closures for sign work, Mon.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the Connector Rd. to Van Zandt Ave., various lane closures for striping, Tues. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Tiverton: Main Rd., from Bulgarmarsh Rd. to Fairfield Ave., right shoulder closures and narrowed lanes for drainage work, Mon., 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Tiverton: Main Rd., from Bettencourt Lane to East Rd., alternating one-way traffic for drainage work, Mon., 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through mid-November.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Scituate/Foster: Rte. 6 East, from Conn. line to Rte. 102, moving operation for roadwork, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Weekday

Glocester: Snake Hill Rd., from Sawmill Rd. to Rte. 102, partial right lane closures, narrowed lanes, a rolling roadblock and driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for brush cutting, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m-3 p.m.

Glocester: Snake Hill Rd., from Sawmill Rd. to Rte. 116, partial right lane closures, narrowed lanes, a rolling roadblock and driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for drainage work, Mon., 8 a.m-3 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.), at Sanderson Rd. alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Partial right lane closures, narrowed lanes, lane shifts, a rolling roadblock and driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for pothole patching at the following locations, Mon., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 5, from Rte. 7 to Main St..; Industrial Dr., from Rte. 5 to Pound Hill Rd.; and Rte. 104, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 146. Expect delays.

Smithfield: Stillwater Rd., under I-295 overpass, right shoulder closure with lane shift for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

South County

Weekday

West Greenwich: Rte. 3, at the Nooseneck Hill Bridge over I-95, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector, at the on- and off-ramps to and from I-95, right shoulder closures for signage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport entrance, partial lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport entrance, partial lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Weekend

Warwick: Rte. 401 (Division St.), near the Rte. 4 on-ramp, short duration road closure for electrical work, Sun., 3 a.m.-9 a.m.

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 3 (Nooseneck Hill Rd.) South, from Wisteria Dr. to Woodland Dr., right lane closed for maintenance, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Coventry: Rte. 118, at Harkney Hill Rd. bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 117, from I-95 to Rte. 2, alternating lane closures for RI Energy gas main installation, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Fri., Dec. 15.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.