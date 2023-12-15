Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

December 17 – 23, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE.

To read the latest Project Update and Frequently Asked Questions, CLICK HERE.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound and Eastbound Rolling Lane Closures- 12/21- 7 am to 3 pm

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

Northbound Right Lane Closure- 12/18- 8:30 am to 11:30 am

Southbound Right Lane Closure- 12/18- 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Rhode Island Department of Transporation

December 16-22, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun. – Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Providence: I-95 at Exit 37 B/C/D interchange, various ramp closures for construction, Sun. – Wed. nights, 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence/Providence: Bypass lanes for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence are now open. This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3a (Rte. 37 East) to Exit 6 (Plainfield Pk.), alternating lane closures for road and bridge inspection, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Cranston: I-295 South at Rte. 37 (Exits 3A & 3B), left lane closure for bridge construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Cranston/Johnston: I-295 North, from I-95 to Exit 10, alternating lane closures for road work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295 North, from Rte. 44 North overpass to Rte. 7 North overpass, center and right lane closure for construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295, from Phenix Ave. to Scituate overpass, alternating lane closures for survey work, Tues. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95, from CT Stateline to Exit 9, moving operation in the right shoulder for roadwork, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warwick: I-95 North, from Airport Connector on-ramp to Airport Connector off-ramp, alternating lane closures for road work, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295 North, Exit 18B closure for bridge construction, Sun. & Mon. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Lincoln: I-295 at Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for bridge construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, Exit 8A to Rt. 99 exit closure for bridge construction, Sun. & Mon. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rt. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for road work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Full-road closure of Rte. 146 for bridge construction, traffic detoured to service roads from Rt. 99 to Rte. 116, Tues. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd., from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, westbound lane closure for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd., from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), all lanes now shift to the right.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, all lanes are narrowed and shift to the left.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37, alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 37 at Glen Hills Rd., alternating lane closures for survey work., Mon, – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 37 at New London Ave., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 37 at Power Rd., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 37, from I-295 to Post Rd. alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Warwick: Post Rd., from Maple St. to Lincoln Ave., alternating lane closures for survey work., Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 37 at Oaklawn Ave., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Route 10

Rte. 10 North on bypass flyover ramp to Rte. 6 West, right shoulder closure for bridge inspection, Mon. & Tues. nights, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Rte. 10 North, from Union Ave. to Westminster St., left lane closure for construction, Mon. – Fri., 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rte. 10 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., left lane closure for construction, Mon. – Fri., 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, on Westminster St. off-ramp, left and right shoulder closures for bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10, from Westminster St. to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Tues. & Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146 at Breakneck Hill Rd. bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

Cranston: Cranston St., from Sherman Ave. to Overbook Dr. alternating one-way traffic for bridge construction, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Providence: Concord Street, from Frost St. to Matilda St., alternating one-way traffic for bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Providence: Troy St., from Magnolia St. to Ricom Wy., alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Mon. & Tues., 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: The old Downtown Newport exit off Rte. 138 East is closed permanently. Please stay to the left after the old off-ramp, use one of the two lanes to turn left at the new JT Connell Connector Rd., then left again onto JT Connell Hwy. toward Farewell St. Follow the signs to Downtown Newport.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector Rd. to Van Zandt Ave., temporary lane shifts for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Temporary Road Closure

Lincoln: Full Road closure of Rte. 146 South, Sun. night, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

South County

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., alternating lane closures for road work, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95 North, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to its off-ramp, right shoulder closed for sign work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: I-95, from Airport Connector on-and-off ramps, left lane closed for construction, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to the Airport entrance, right shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, partial lane closures for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

