The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources released a list of its accomplishments for 2023, underscoring the state’s progress in its efforts to meet the goals outlined by the Rhode Island Act on Climate.

The OER highlighted its key programs and policies to diversify the state’s renewable energy portfolio, reduce emissions, and increase energy efficiency. These include successfully launching a multi-state offshore wind procurement agreement with Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, which aims to increase the region’s offshore wind energy capacity by up to 6,800 megawatts.

The state says that it has also taken significant steps to become carbon neutral by 2030. The OER has been working with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Transportation to enhance grid resilience, expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, update building energy codes, and provide training for residential energy contractors. The OER is also preparing to launch two new rebate programs focused on home energy efficiency in 2024, further underscoring the state’s commitment to meeting its climate targets.

OER Acting Commissioner Chris Kearns emphasized the importance of the ongoing collaboration with the three states in the offshore wind effort, stating that this collaboration “aims to leverage the combined capabilities of the three states to further their renewable energy objectives, stimulate the offshore wind economic sector in the state and region, and achieve substantial emission reductions in the coming decades.”

The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources is committed to continuing its work on clean energy, energy efficiency, and renewable energy programs in 2024 and beyond. The OER is confident that collaborating with the three states in the offshore wind effort will further strengthen Rhode Island’s position as a leader in the transition to a clean energy economy.

Offshore Wind

In October, OER announced a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding for the nation’s first multi-state offshore wind procurement. This agreement, involving Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, provides a platform for these states to jointly procure up to 6,800 megawatts of offshore wind energy. This collaboration aims to leverage the combined capabilities of the three states to further their renewable energy objectives, stimulate the offshore wind economic sector in the state and region, and achieve substantial emission reductions in the coming decades.

Furthermore, Rhode Island Energy has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to acquire up to 1,200 megawatts of new offshore wind energy, contributing significantly to the state’s clean energy requirements. These offshore wind investments are critical in diversifying and enhancing the state’s renewable energy portfolio.

Additionally, Rhode Island’s second offshore wind project, Revolution Wind, has secured all necessary state and federal permits and is set to commence construction in 2024.

Energy Efficiency Investments

Energy efficiency is key to optimizing Rhode Island’s energy usage and reducing carbon emissions. As of the third quarter of 2023, the state’s energy efficiency programs have saved constituents more than 280,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, contributing to a reduction in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

For the first time, OER is introducing a competitive process for selecting the administrators of the state’s future energy efficiency programs. This approach will enable OER to provide Rhode Islanders with the most cost-effective energy efficiency services.

In collaboration with RIHousing, OER and Rhode Island Energy have this year awarded grants to four projects under the Zero Energy for the Ocean State Program. This initiative offers up to $500,000 in funding for the design and construction of affordable, energy-efficient housing, aimed at benefiting low- and moderate-income residents in Rhode Island.

Executive Order on Clean Energy for State Agencies

Governor McKee signed an Executive Order updating Rhode Island’s goals for clean energy, energy efficiency, and emission reduction across all state agencies. This revision aligns the Executive Order with the Act on Climate, ensuring that state agencies adhere to specified emissions reduction targets.

The effort is anchored by two key programs: the Public School Energy Equity Program for schools and the State Government LBE Energy Program for state agencies. These programs are instrumental in addressing the energy requirements of the public sector in Rhode Island.

By the end of the current year, the Public School Energy Equity Program will have completed or initiated energy projects in 28 schools. These initiatives, particularly in the school districts of Central Falls, Pawtucket, West Warwick, and Woonsocket, involve substantial upgrades such as LED lighting and controls, heat pump water heaters, and building automation systems, enhancing both energy efficiency and the learning environment.

Agriculture Energy Projects

OER, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, has awarded 14 renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to local farms. This represents the largest number of applications both received and approved in a single round since the program’s inception in 2016.

Clean Transportation

This year, OER’s DRIVEEV electric vehicle rebate program has issued 412 rebates, totaling 1,016 since its inception in July 2022.

Additionally, the Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bicycle Rebate Program, aimed at making electric bicycles more affordable, has provided 730 rebates this year, reaching a total of 851 since October 2022.

OER, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Management, is advancing Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. This phase focuses on installing DC Fast Chargers at Ashaway Park and Ride and Route 117 Park and Ride in Warwick.

Federal Funding

The Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act (IIJA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden on November 15, 2021. A second bill, The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law on August 6, 2022.

Both laws include significant investments in state energy offices. OER is set to receive funds for various programs. These include enhancing grid resilience, expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, updating building energy codes, and providing training for residential energy contractors. In 2024, OER will introduce two new rebate programs focused on home energy efficiency. Furthermore, OER has recently initiated the Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program, available to municipalities under the IIJA law.

