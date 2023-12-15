A Providence man faces a murder charge for his role in a fatal shooting outside of a Pawtucket cigar bar that took place earlier in 2022.

According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, 31-year-old Trequan Baker was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing 36-year-old Qudus Kafo.

The shooting took place on January 23, 2022 at Fab City Cigar Lounge on Benefit Street. During that time, a member of Baker’s family was involved in a verbal altercation with Kafo at the bar. After a short while, Baker arrived at the bar and confronted Kafo as well.

Video surveillance of the incident shows Baker retrieving a semi-automatic pistol from his car just four minutes before a physical altercation broke out between his family and Kafo. As the two groups fought, Baker ran into the roadway of Benefit Street and fired one shot at Kafo from point-blank range. Kafo was rushed to the hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries.

“Tragedies like this are unfortunately all too common and altogether avoidable,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “This defendant brought a gun to a fistfight and as a result, many lives are now irrevocably changed for the worse. I hope this verdict provides some measure of peace for the victim’s family. And thank you to the Pawtucket Police for their consistent commitment to seeking justice for the victims of violent crime.”

Baker is currently being held without bail and a sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at a later date. Baker also faces gun charges in connection with the incident.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.