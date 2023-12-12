The Providence Art Club is preparing for its third biennial College Exhibition, and artists are invited to submit their work for consideration. The event showcases visual art students from colleges and universities across Rhode Island from February 18 to March 7, 2024.

An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on Sunday, February 18, from 2-4 p.m.

Applications are open for student submissions, and the application deadline is January 31, 2024. Students may submit up to two pieces of artwork for consideration. There is no application fee. Michael Rose, the Providence Art Club’s gallery manager, will juried the exhibition. He will award over $1,000 in cash prizes to student artists. The winning pieces will be exhibited in the Club’s galleries. One award-winning student will also be offered a solo exhibition at the Art Club in 2025.

Call for Entry Deadline January 31, 2024 (by midnight)

Exhibitions Dates February 18 – March 7, 2024

Opening Reception Sunday, February 18, 2-4 pm

“All of us at the Art Club are delighted to host the third biennial installment of our popular College Exhibition this winter,” said Rose. “One of the state’s great assets is the thriving community of young artists training at our colleges and universities, and we are delighted to offer these emerging talents the opportunity to show in our galleries.”

Past winners of the College Exhibition have gone on to receive national recognition for their work. First prize in 2022 was awarded to RIC student Crickett Fisher, and in 2020, the top prize was won by Conor Gewirtz of RISD.

