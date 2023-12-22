The Portsmouth Republican Town Committee (PRTC) will host a signature party on Jan. 6, 2024, as a part of the upcoming Republican Presidential Primary Petition Period.

The event, scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm, will be held at the Portsmouth Senior Center Library. Beverages and light snacks will be available.

Signing petitions in support of Republican candidates for the upcoming Presidential Primary is a great way for individuals to participate in the political process, the PRTC said. The event is open to all community members, including independent voters.

Anyone wanting to sign a nominee petition can contact Conrad Donahue at cdonahue@cox.net or 401-302-9406.

