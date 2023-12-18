The town of Portsmouth is now able to continue offering 0% interest loans to homeowners to fix or replace failing septic tanks and cesspools, thanks to a $2 million loan from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

The Portsmouth Community Septic System Loan Program helps homeowners avoid the substantial financial burden that septic tank or cesspool replacements can cause. The program is part of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s mission to finance infrastructure improvements for municipalities, businesses, and homeowners.

“We recognize the substantial financial strain that septic system or cesspool replacements can impose on homeowners,” said Bill Fazioli, Executive Director of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. “That’s why we are pleased to extend this $2 million loan to the Town of Portsmouth to ensure the continuation of their 0% interest loan program for homeowners to replace failing septic or cesspool systems. This will help both homeowners and the environment.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.