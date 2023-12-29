As we bid farewell to 2023, Newport County invites you to explore 9 Open Houses this weekend. Limited inventory continues to be a challenge for many prospective homebuyers, and until the supply and demand dynamic changes that will continue to be the case. Right now there are currently 183 properties available for sale in Newport County (according to Rhode Island Statewide MLS data) and only about half of them (97 total) are priced under $1,000,000. The affordability of homeownership in 2023 was the most polarizing topic in real estate this past year, as interest rates rose to the highest we’ve seen in a decade and surging prices continued to be a trend. With a potential decrease in rates on the horizon in 2024, we can remain slightly optimistic about the possibilities for both buyers and sellers alike.

For more information about current market conditions or questions on any of the following listings, please contact our Real Estate partner, Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS

Saturday, December 30th, 2023:

300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Full, 1 Half Price: $2,499,000 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



1 Bradford Avenue, Newport Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family / Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Full, 2 Half Price: $1,250,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



23 Clinton Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 Full, 1 Half Price: $1,849,900 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM



11 Poplar Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Full, 1 Half Price: $789,900 Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM



15 Hammersmith Road #31A, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Full, 1 Half Price: $875,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

5 Fourth Street, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Full, 1 Half Price: $129,900 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

3785 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $499,900 Open House Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM



Sunday, December 31st, 2023:

40 Soares Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Full, 1 Half Price: $889,900 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



Take a visit to these available homes this weekend and envision the possibilities for your future. If you’re looking for experienced real estate professionals, I am happy to set up time to be on hand and guide you through the properties to answer any questions you may have. Start the new year by finding the perfect place to call your home.

Happy New Year!