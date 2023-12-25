Theresa Wilson, 70 of Newport, RI passed away December 22, 2023, at Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Newport.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was a daughter of the late Jacob J. Wilson and Elizabeth (Murphy) Wilson. Theresa lived most of her life in Newport. She had a very sweet and loving personality. She had many challenges in her life, but loved her coloring books, stuffed animals, dolls, and purses.

Theresa is preceded in death by her siblings Jacob, Thomas, Joseph, and Jean Wilson.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers Jane Becker (Ralf), Mary Wagner, Leo Wilson (Lynn), Josh Wilson (Rosa) and several nieces & nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Village House for their compassionate and loving care for Theresa.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, corner of Turner & Wyatt Road, Middletown at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, c/o Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.