Alice Delia Lantz, 90, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2023. She was born on February 17, 1933, in Tiverton, RI, to the late Romeo and Yvonne Desilets Massey.

Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman.

She was a devoted member of St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth, RI, where she found solace and community. She cherished her time spent worshiping and connecting with others in her faith.

In her free time, Alice enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, sewing, and most of all, caring for her grandchildren. She found great joy in spending quality time with them and creating lasting memories.

Alice is survived by her loving sons, Raymond and his wife Christina, Gary and his wife Lila, and Robert and his wife Morgan. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Jacob, William, Elizabeth, Natalia, Magdalena, and Sarah.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Alice’s memory to St. Barnabas Church, where she found immense comfort and support throughout her life.

A memorial service is planned at St. Barnabas, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00am. Private graveside service and reception to follow.

Alice will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her dedication to her faith, and her kind-hearted nature. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.