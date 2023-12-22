A partly sunny, cloudy, and rainy forecast has been issued for Newport residents ahead of Christmas weekend and into Christmas Day.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain before 7 am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 7 am and 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low of around 41. North wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 7 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Southeast wind around 7 mph, becoming west after midnight.

