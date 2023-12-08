The CVS Health Foundation has awarded Newport Mental Health $25,000 as part of a $2 million grant initiative for 2023.

The grant funding is part of CVS Health’s mission to improve health outcomes and create a healthier, more equitable future. The CVS Health Foundation specifically chose to focus its grants this year on organizations increasing access to healthcare services for underinsured or uninsured populations as well as improving health outcomes for individuals with chronic diseases, with a heightened focus on heart disease and mental health. The organization also awarded grants to groups addressing health-related social needs such as affordable housing, workforce training and food insecurity initiatives.

“More than 67% of the cost for this vital, life-saving care is dependent on grant funding and donations from generous, community-focused organizations like the CVS Health Foundation,” said Jamie Lehane, CEO of Newport Mental Health. “Thanks to this support, Newport Mental Health provides high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in our community.”

Newport Mental Health provides mental and substance abuse treatment to people of all ages in Newport County regardless of their ability to pay. The organization offers a variety of programs for children and adults with immediate access to care available by calling 401-846-1213. You can learn more by visiting newportmentalhealth.org.

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.