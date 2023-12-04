Newport City Council will host a City Council Workshop on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to discuss “Council Legislative Priorities For 2024”.
The meeting, scheduled to begin at 4 pm, will take place in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
