Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Logan International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Logan International travelers.

#20. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

– Passengers: 346,413 (2.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 257,845

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 88,492

#19. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

– Passengers: 374,413 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 292,504

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 49,036

— #3. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 32,685

#18. Tampa International (Tampa, FL)

– Passengers: 385,939 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 226,284

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 121,333

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 37,725

#17. Seattle/Tacoma International (Seattle, WA)

– Passengers: 406,374 (2.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Alaska Airlines: 192,537

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 153,356

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 60,480

#16. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (Baltimore, MD)

– Passengers: 406,637 (2.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 294,108

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 66,434

— #3. Republic Airline: 42,920

#15. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

– Passengers: 430,767 (2.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 235,182

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 105,280

— #3. Delta Air Lines: 90,017

#14. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

– Passengers: 432,606 (2.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 350,905

— #2. Republic Airline: 37,996

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 33,864

#13. John F. Kennedy International (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 462,035 (2.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 229,156

— #2. Republic Airline: 158,822

— #3. Delta Air Lines: 56,624

#12. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

– Passengers: 463,761 (2.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 302,332

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 77,562

— #3. Republic Airline: 56,853

#11. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 489,196 (3.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 362,994

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 64,400

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 44,830

#10. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 490,119 (3.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 219,742

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 209,472

— #3. Delta Air Lines: 60,834

#9. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 504,389 (3.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 286,408

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 76,206

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 74,298

#8. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

– Passengers: 549,514 (3.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 412,917

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 64,209

— #3. Republic Airline: 57,002

#7. Miami International (Miami, FL)

– Passengers: 566,055 (3.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 345,804

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 79,897

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 67,264

#6. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

– Passengers: 613,825 (3.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 228,146

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 169,697

— #3. United Air Lines: 109,822

#5. San Francisco International (San Francisco, CA)

– Passengers: 648,666 (4.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 258,990

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 212,328

— #3. Delta Air Lines: 98,971

#4. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 739,318 (4.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 293,405

— #2. American Airlines: 240,661

— #3. Delta Air Lines: 69,112

#3. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 752,342 (4.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 320,585

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 201,210

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 167,856

#2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 752,601 (4.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 601,209

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 101,001

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 49,980

#1. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

– Passengers: 779,303 (4.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 353,312

— #2. American Airlines: 245,586

— #3. Republic Airline: 180,405

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

