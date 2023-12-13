A Middletown daycare center agreed to pay $7,000 to settle allegations of discrimination against a child with autism, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Fresh Start Learning Center, located at 1165 Admiral Luce Street in Middletown, enrolls children ages 18 months to 5 years old. The center enrolled a child with autism in January 2022, but after the child’s mother provided the center with an evaluation that suggested accommodations, the center notified the mother that the child would be disenrolled because “of the standard of care that was required.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, no prior warnings or incidents were recorded with the child.

The center agreed to pay the 7,000 to the child’s parents and “will implement new non-discriminatory policies, practices, and procedures for children with disabilities who wish to attend their daycare; train its staff on compliance with Title III of the ADA; and evaluate each request for reasonable modifications on an individualized basis.”

The settlement resolves a complaint filed by the child’s parent under the American with Disabilities Act. The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in places of public accommodations, including daycare centers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.