The Middletown Town Council met at Town Hall on Monday, December 19, 2023, at 6:30 p.m..

The meeting agenda included updates on municipal projects, zoning amendments, the reappointment of the tree warden, and the town and school surplus.

In a Middletown Meeting Matters update, the Town of Middletown shared the following from the meeting;

Heard an update from Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown about work to build a new middle-high school at 1225 Aquidneck Ave. north of Gaudet Middle School. Brown saidthe project was progressing according to schedule. He and council President Paul M. Rodrigues reiterated everything was “on time” and “on budget,” something they said was critical for the success. Unanimously okayed amendments to the local zoning code brought on by changes approved by the General Assembly intended to make it easier to bring affordable housing to Middletown — and the rest of The Ocean State. Town Solicitor Peter B. Regan recommended the move to help the community dodge serious legal implications down the line and avoid opening the door to special use permits by right on many properties. Learned the surplus for the town’s general fund stood at about $1.15 million and about $660,000 for the School Department, news Rodrigues said was great for the community. He said things were continuing to progress for Middletown, something that would be discussed during the work on the proposed Fiscal 2025 budget. “We’re heading in the right direction,” Rodrigues said. “How do you get there? With great people” and support from local taxpayers. Approved a contract for investment advisory services for 401(a) and 457(b) accounts to Agilis Partners, LLC. Reappointed Alan Kirby as the town’s Tree Warden, a position he’s held since 1993. A resident and the council itself commended Kirby for his outstanding efforts, saying he makes a difficult job look easy and he’s had a profound impact on the community over the years.

The next Middletown Town Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

What’s Up Newp used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as an aid while creating this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by the author before publication.