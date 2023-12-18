Baccara, a 4-year-old female wiggle-bomb, is currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals. Baccara weighs about 40 lbs.

Baccara is a sweet girl who loves attention from her people. She enjoys hanging by her person’s side and asking for pets. Baccara also gets zoomies, too!

If you would like to learn more about Baccara, visit the Potter League for Animals website. You can also give them a call at the Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, RI at 401-846-8276 to schedule an appointment to meet her.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.