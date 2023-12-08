Norah Robinson of Newport (Class of 2026) has been named to the fall 2023 high honor list at The Pomfret School, according to a release.

To achieve this honor, Robinson had to earn a grade point average of 3.670 or higher, with no grade lower than a B+.

James Haley of Portsmouth (Class of 2026) and Maryn Olinger of Middletown (Class of 2025) were named to the school’s fall 2023 honors list.

Pomfret School is a private, co-educational college preparatory boarding and day school with an enrollment of about 350 students. The school is located on a 500-acre campus in northeastern Connecticut and was founded in 1894. For more information, visit www.pomfret.org.

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.