With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session just a few days away, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session, and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. We also asked about their perceptions of the state’s greatest challenges and focused on affordable housing and healthcare.

Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Dist. 75, Newport

How can constituents learn more about you and your proposals, and how best can constituents contact you?

Website: www.laurencarson.com

Email: laurenhcarson@gmail.com

Phone: 401-523-1143

What legislation do you hope to introduce in the 2024 legislative session? Please give a brief description, and why it’s one of your priorities.

Carson: Currently, I am chairing two House study Commissions: one to conduct a review of programs for aging in Rhode Island and one on policies for the management of short-term rentals. Both issues are very important to my district and much of my focus in 2024 will be to lead the work of these commissions.

I will also continue to support the implementation of the Act on Climate in my role as Vice-Chair of the House Environment Committee. I will support the efforts of the RI Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council and the efforts of my House colleagues that are introducing bills to reduce carbon and reach our mandated carbon reduction goals.

Carson: While my legislative research is still in formation, I will introduce legislation:

To ensure that any statewide vegetation management plan designed to trim trees and reduce power outages fits with our Newport commitment to our tree cover.

To enable Newport to set policy for houseboats in the harbor and for the safe management of electric bikes

To create a state license for the Festivals Foundation which will provide funds for music education in schools.

To create stronger municipal enabling policies for the growth and management of short-time rentals on our neighborhoods

What legislation did you introduce in the last session and what was the outcome?

Carson:

The creation of IEP specialists at RIDE to support parents of special needs students though the IEP creation and implementation process.

Creation of two study Commissions as previously mentioned.

The mandate to close schools for voting in primary elections.

Assisted both Fort Adams and Discover Newport in updating their by-laws and operational procedures.

Legislation to provide a property tax classification system for Newport that created owner occupied and non-owner-occupied tax rates.

What do you see as the state’s greatest challenges in 2024?

Carson:

Meeting the carbon goals mandated by the Act on Climate.

Ensuring that human service delivery programs are staffed and compensated to meet program delivery challenges.

Passage of a 2025 State budget as COVID relief funds are diminished.

The completion of fair and transparent elections in this difficult political environment

Among the most critical issues in Rhode Island are affordable housing and healthcare.

What do you think the legislature and governor need to do to address affordable housing concerns?

Carson: We need to continue on the policy path we are on using all our tools, thinking outside the box and engaging all stakeholders in our legislative efforts to address the housing crisis.

Over the last few years, healthcare has been, to be kind, uncertain in Rhode Island. We’ve had a failed merger between Care New England and Lifespan, we’ve had revolving Directors of Health Care, we have a critical shortage of primary care physicians with reimbursements in Rhode Island well below neighboring states. How should the governor and legislature address our critical healthcare issues?

Carson: I think that I need to wait and see what policy options present themselves in the 2024 session on healthcare. In general, I do support efforts to address the shortage of primary care physicians and look forward to any legislative efforts to review and address this.

Finally, this is an election year. Are you planning on running for re-election, or some other position (if so, which position)?

Carson: Yes, I plan on running for re-election in 2024.