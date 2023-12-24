It’s no secret that Rhode Island is suffering from a primary care physician shortage, leaving many in the state finding their primary care now left to physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners. While it’s a problem nationwide, a WalletHub report earlier this year, which was quoted extensively, ranks Rhode Island 50th in healthcare.

When a longtime Coastal Medical physician announced his retirement a few weeks ago, the practice, owned by Lifespan and the largest medical doctor practice in Rhode Island, began assigning patients to other professionals within the office – a division among primary care physicians, physicians’ assistants, and nurse practitioners, depending upon the overall health of the patient.

Advice for those who want to continue with a primary care physician and not among the lowest tier of patients, “good luck finding one,” says the retiring doctor.

According to this physician, graduates from Brown Medical School are going elsewhere, faced with low reimbursement rates in Rhode Island and school debt of perhaps $300,000. It simply doesn’t pay to remain a doctor in Rhode Island.

It’s a problem that is among the most critical in the state and one our government – governor and legislators – need to address.

This physician thinks the state should encourage would-be physicians in Rhode Island to attend Brown and reimburse medical school tuition if the physician agrees to remain in Rhode Island for three years. Perhaps it means, he says, consideration of establishing a second medical school in the state.

Whatever the solutions may be, it certainly has to be a primary concern now.

We’ve seen hospital merger talks derailed (Care New England/Lifespan), experienced a revolving door in the health director’s position, and top administrators of both Care New England and Lifespan retire shortly after the merger failed.

On a positive note, our neighborhood health centers have been growing, recognized as an important part of providing local health care, and keeping people out of our hospitals. Dr. Michael Fine, former director of the Department of Health and a columnist for WUN, has been among those who strongly advocate for neighborhood health organizations.

We are also a state with only one independent hospital, South County Health, with all others owned by non-profit or for-profit organizations, many from out of state.