The Jamestown Town Council is considering a proposal that would repeal the town’s zoning ordinance and make changes to the existing code.

The proposed changes, which include a repeal of the existing chapter 82- zoning ordinance and replacement by a new ordinance being considered for adoption, are scheduled to be discussed during a public hearing on January 16.

The public hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the town’s town hall, 93 Narragansett Ave., will include an opportunity for all persons interested to be heard on the matter, according to a notice of the hearing.

The proposed ordinance amendment is also available for review and/or purchase at the Town Clerk’s Office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Holidays. A copy of the entire amendment as proposed was printed as an insert in the Jamestown Press on December 28th and is available for review at the Jamestown Clubhouse Library, 245 Conanicus Avenue.; Jamestown Town Hall, 93 Narragansett Avenue; Jamestown Police Department, 250 Conanicus Avenue; and online at: www.jamestownri.gov under LATEST NEWS

Section 1. Be it hereby ordained by the Town Council of the Town of Jamestown that the Jamestown Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Zoning Ordinance, as the same may have been heretofore amended is hereby amended by changing the text of the Chapter.

