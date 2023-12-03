Mark your calendars; this year’s installment of Brick Alley Pub’s Nacho Day returns on Monday, December 4, 2023. To celebrate their 43rd Anniversary, they are rolling back their nacho platter prices to 50% off (dine-in only with beverage purchase).

Brick Ally Pub shared the following details in an email to customers on Friday, December 2, 2023;

So bring your appetite, bring your friends, bring your friend’s friends, and go celebrate with Brick Alley Pub.

Of note, Brick Alley Pub is hosting a holiday gift card sale through Christmas. Purchase $200 or more in gift cards and receive an EXTRA 10% in Brick Alley Gift Cards. You can purchase gift cards here.