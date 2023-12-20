Governor Dan McKee has issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for Rhode Island in the wake of severe storms this week that caused widespread flooding, power outages, and damage to homes and businesses.

The declaration will help the state coordinate recovery efforts and potentially make federal aid available when needed, McKee said.

“Cities and towns across Rhode Island continue to feel the impact of the storm our state experienced earlier this week,” McKee said. “On the day of the storm, I spoke with local leaders and saw firsthand the significant damage caused to communities, homes, and businesses. Our team is committed to using any available resource to assist Rhode Island’s recovery efforts.”

McKee said the state’s emergency management agency is already working with local officials to assess the damage and begin the process of applying for federal aid.

Read Governor McKee’s Declaration of Disaster Emergency below or here.

What’s Up Newp used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as an aid while creating this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by the author before publication.