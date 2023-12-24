Governor Dan McKee and First Lady Susan McKee released a statement on Friday wishing everyone in Rhode Island a wonderful and happy Christmas.

Full Statement

“Christmas has so many meanings for so many different people. For our family, it’s always been a time for celebrating togetherness, reminiscing on traditions created over the years, and enjoying the company of our loved ones.

It’s a time to think about what’s most important to us and to count our blessings, no matter how big or small. This year, our biggest blessing is being able to celebrate our first Christmas with our first granddaughter, Mabel James.

But perhaps most importantly, Christmas is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the good in the world and the good right here in the Ocean State. We are so grateful for the kindness and generosity that we see in Rhode Islanders every single day – it’s one of the many things that makes our state great.

From the McKee family to yours, we wish you a very merry Christmas and happy holidays.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.