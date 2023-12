Join us this weekend to explore an array of properties across Newport County. Whether you’re looking for a serene seaside escape or a historic home with character, there is something for every discerning buyer. While available inventory is limited, buyer demand continues to drive the narrative as many qualified purchasers remain actively engaged in the local real estate market. Listed below is our weekly Open House roster for your review.

For more information on any of these listings, be sure to contact our real estate specialist, Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND’S OPEN HOUSES

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Jamestown

32 Bayberry Road, Jamestown Single Family 3 beds, 2.5 baths $1,149,000 Open House: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Little Compton

202 Long Highway, Little Compton Single Family 3 beds, 2 baths $495,000 Open House: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

202 Long Highway, Little Compton Single Family 3 beds, 2.5 baths $549,000 Open House: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Middletown

592 Green End Avenue, Middletown Single Family 3 beds, 2 baths $695,000 Open House: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

2 Stimpson Street, Middletown Single Family 4 beds, 2 baths $1,295,000 Open House: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

6 North Drive, Middletown Single Family 3 beds, 1.5 baths $749,900 Open House: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



Newport

50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport Condominium 1 bed, 1.5 baths $575,000 Open House: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

6 Howe Avenue #7, Newport Condominium 2 beds, 2.5 baths $950,000 Open House: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

9 Cherry Street, Newport Single Family 3 beds, 2 baths $949,000 Open House: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

7 BULL Street, Newport 2-4 Units Multi Family 6 beds, 4 baths $1,395,000 Open House: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

40 E Bowery Street, Newport Single Family 4 beds, 2 baths $499,900 Open House: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

3 Third Street, Newport Single Family 2 beds, 1.5 baths $929,000 Open House: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

11 Poplar Street, Newport Single Family 3 beds, 1.5 baths $789,900 Open House: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Portsmouth

5 Julia Court, Portsmouth Single Family 4 beds, 2.5 baths $1,595,000 Open House: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

21 Leland Point Drive #21, Portsmouth Condominium 3 beds, 2 baths $399,000 Open House: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth Single Family 3 beds, 2 baths $595,000 Open House: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Single Family 4 beds, 4.5 baths $1,599,999 Open House: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

14 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth Single Family 3 beds, 1 bath $460,000 Open House: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM



Tiverton

2 Mathew Road, Tiverton Single Family 3 beds, 1.5 baths $439,000 Open House: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

1031 Old Stafford Road, Tiverton Single Family 2 beds, 1 bath $385,000 Open House: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

487 Nanaquaket Road, Tiverton Single Family 3 beds, 2.5 baths $1,145,000 Open House: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Sunday, December 10, 2023

Middletown

6 North Drive, Middletown Single Family 3 beds, 1.5 baths $749,900 Open House: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



Newport

21 Tilley Avenue, Newport Single Family 4 beds, 2 baths $599,900 Open House: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B, Newport Condominium 3 beds, 3.5 baths $1,690,000 Open House: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

30 Hazard Road, Newport Single Family 4 beds, 2.5 baths $3,495,000 Open House: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

40 E Bowery Street, Newport Single Family 4 beds, 2 baths $499,900 Open House: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



Portsmouth

14 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth Single Family 3 beds, 1 bath $460,000 Open House: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth Single Family 3 beds, 2 baths $595,000 Open House: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

95 West Main Road, Portsmouth Single Family 4 beds, 3.5 baths $1,600,000 Open House: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM



Tiverton