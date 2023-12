Looking for your dream home? Look no further! Newport County sellers are hosting a number of open houses this weekend, showcasing a wide variety of available properties. From historic homes to contemporary condominiums, there’s something for every need, taste, and lifestyle. Working with an experienced agent is always beneficial, and Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS is a local market expert. For more information about his professional approach, please check out his website at Results with RE/MAX.

Below are the details for each Open House property:

Saturday, December 16th, 2023:

37 Clarkes Village Road, Jamestown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $1,395,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

26 Old Stone Church Road, Little Compton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Price: $799,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

423 Corey Lane, Middletown Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $599,000 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $2,499,000 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

583 Turner Road, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $649,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

386 Green End Avenue #4, Middletown Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $545,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

11 Poplar Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Price: $789,900 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $515,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

32 Bacheller Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 Price: $1,750,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1.5 Price: $575,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

23 Clinton Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $1,849,900 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

129 Gormley Avenue, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $460,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

98 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $559,000 Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

1886 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $895,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

126 Hooper Street, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $469,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

193 Russell Drive, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $439,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Sunday, December 17th, 2023:

60 Hamilton Avenue, Jamestown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $995,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

59 Seaside Drive, Jamestown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4 Price: $2,285,000 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

53 Conanicus Avenue #6B, Jamestown Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $2,675,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

14 Barney Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $1,279,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

6 Lucas Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $995,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

95 West Main Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $1,600,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

14 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $460,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

807 Union Street, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $675,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

3785 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $499,900 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

105 Fir Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $415,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $709,999 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM





Don't miss the chance to explore these exceptional properties. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, looking to upgrade, or seeking an investment opportunity, Newport County has something for everyone.