The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Rhode Island Department of Health have issued a statement recommending the lifting of recreational advisories for several bodies of water that were found to have high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.

The advisories were issued for Waterman Reservoir in Glocester/Greenville, Little Pond in Warwick, Blackamore Pond in Cranston, and Indian Lake in South Kingstown. Blue-green algae is generally less active as seasonal changes reduce light and temperature in the winter, but the possibility of recurring blooms and/or toxins represent potential risks, even in iced-over conditions. The DEM advises the public to avoid contact with any body of water that is bright green or has a dense, floating scum, as this may indicate the presence of blue-green algae.

Although the advisories have been lifted for the aforementioned bodies of water, the DEM still encourages the public to report any suspected blooms through its website.

For more information on blue-green algae and its advisories, visit DEM’s website.

