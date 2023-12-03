KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dee Dee Davis scored 21 points and Teisha Hyman hit the tie-breaking bucket with 33 seconds to play, lifting Rhode Island to a 60-58 win over No. 25 Princeton on Sunday.

Neither team had a double-figure lead or led by more than three in the fourth quarter until Sophie Phillips followed Hyman’s basket with two free throws with 17.5 seconds to go that put the Rams on top 60-56.

Parker Hill turned a loose ball off a missed shot into a second-chance basket with five seconds to go. Rhode Island picked up an offensive foul while getting the ball inbounded at midcourt. However, the Tigers couldn’t get off a final attempt after a timeout..

Hill scored 13 points and Hyman, a grad transfer from Syracuse, had 11 for the Rams (6-3), Maye Toure had 10 rebounds and four points. Davis, a grad transfer from Manhattan, was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and Phillips was 3 for 3.

Madison St. Rose made 4 of 5 behind the arc and scored 17 points for the Tigers (5-3). Hill had 11 points. Kaitlyn Chen, who leads the Tigers at 17.6 points a game and had 20 straight double-figure games, was held to seven points.

Princeton’s only lead in the first quarter was 4-2 and the Rams were up 11-8 at the end. The Tigers were up for just over a minute early in the second quarter, but Davis had consecutive 3s and a three-point play to cap an 11-0 Rhode Island run. The Rams led 27-22 at the break.

St. Rose hit a 3 and a pair of free throws that helped Princeton take the lead early in the fourth quarter and keep it until late. St. Rose hit another 3 at 2:17 to make it 56-54 but 20 seconds later Rhode Island tied it with two free throws by Tenin Magassa.

Princeton is home against Quinnipiac on Wednesday, the same day Rhode Island goes to Providence.

