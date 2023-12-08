For the first time in program history, College GameDay will be headed to Foxborough, Massachusetts for the Army-Navy game. The show, which is hosted by Rece Davis and features analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, will broadcast live from Lot 5B outside of Gillette Stadium from 10 a.m. to noon ET.

This will be the ninth time that College GameDay has covered the Army-Navy game, which is considered “America’s Game.” Navy will serve as the home team for the game, which is being played in Boston to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage.

As part of the show, GameDay will feature a segment on the life of West Point graduate and Black Hawk helicopter pilot Steve Dwyer Jr., who was killed in action during a mission in Somalia in 1993. The show will also include a feature on Boston’s ties to the military and how the city has supported the U.S. armed forces throughout history.

The four Heisman finalists – LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. – will also join GameDay remotely ahead of Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Other guests scheduled to appear on the show include New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who will make his debut appearance as a guest picker, Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, the four highest-ranking military officials in the United States, and the superintendents of West Point and the Naval Academy.

