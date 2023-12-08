A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Rhode Island from late Sunday Night through Monday Morning for Minor to Moderate flooding. The National Weather Service says the flooding will be less than one foot deep, but could reach 1 to 2 feet in some areas, mainly on the Upper Narragansett Bay, including Providence.

The Watch is in effect for Communities along the entire Narragansett Bay coastline.

The highest risk of coastal flooding will be during Monday Morning’s high tide, which is expected to be around 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service says vulnerable shore roads may be closed around high tide, and low-lying property, including homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure may be inundated. The agency is advising residents to prepare for minor coastal flooding and to drive cautiously, especially on Route 1A, which is prone to flooding.

The National Weather Service also warns that some roads may be closed, and that people should not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Residents are also advised to take steps to protect any flood-prone property, and to secure any loose objects that could be swept away by wind or water. The agency says minor coastal flooding can cause significant damage, especially in low-lying coastal areas.

Source: Coastal Flood Watch Issued by NWS Boston (Southeast New England)

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.