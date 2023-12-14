Brett Goldstein, star of the hit Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso,” will bring his stand-up tour to Providence. Goldstein will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Goldstein is not only an actor on the show, but a writer and co-executive producer as well. He has also created and executive produced other shows for Apple TV+ including “Shrinking” with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season, and “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges. Goldstein also hosts the podcast “Films To Be Buried With,” which won an iHeartRadio award.

Tickets for Goldstein’s “The Second Best Night of Your Life” tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. They are available in presale now through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $125-$35. Children under the age of 15 will not be permitted at the performance.

