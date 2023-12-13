Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has opened a new branch in Newport, expanding its statewide footprint. Located in the Bellevue Plaza, the branch is BankRI’s 22nd in the state and its second on Aquidneck Island.

The bank marked the opening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, December 12, where company leaders were joined by members of Newport’s local business community.

“We are excited to have a physical presence in Newport and be able to continue to meet the financial needs of the community, now with an added level of convenience,” said Will Tsonos, President & CEO of BankRI. “This is all about being accessible to customers and embracing an opportunity to move into an area where we can further support and grow relationships.”

On Tuesday, December 12, BankRI celebrated the opening of its new branch in Newport with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Located in the vibrant Bellevue Plaza, it is the bank’s 22 nd branch in the state. Left to right: Helen Gagliardi, Teller Supervisor; Jordan Stokes, Assistant Branch Manager; Brooke Darcy, Newport Branch Manager; Will Tsonos, President & CEO, BankRI; Steven Parente, EVP, Director of Retail Banking, BankRI; Tim Petrocelli, Universal Banker; and Charles Holder, Second Ward Councilor, City of Newport. Photos courtesy of Save The Bay

In a press release, BankRI says that Newport’s new – and first – branch complements its existing presence in Middletown and a growing base of customers in the surrounding island communities. The Newport branch is led by manager Brooke Darcy, a BankRI veteran of more than seven years and a resident of Aquidneck Island.

“Being located within the vibrant, high-traffic Bellevue Plaza and near to Newport’s bustling downtown were pivotal to BankRI’s decision to expand. Previously, BankRI’s Newport branch was occupied by another financial institution for more than 50 years,” BankRI shares.